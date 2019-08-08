Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined; Falcon Point Capital Boosted Its Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Position by $466,530; Share Price Rose

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 46,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 352,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 305,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 3.71 million shares traded or 12.40% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 10,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 32,915 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 43,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 73,730 shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 07/05/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes Apr Rev NT$2.20B; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES NT$ 17.5BLN :2412 TT; 13/03/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF NT$4.796/SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Feb Rev NT$17.95B Vs NT$17.77B; 06/03/2018 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Feb Rev NT$2.05B; 14/05/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes 1Q Net Loss NT$1.06B Vs Net Profit NT$1.70B; 27/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM TO BUILD DESIGN CENTER FOR NT$12B: COMM. TIMES; 09/04/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes Mar Rev NT$2.18B; 28/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Jumps 4.8%; 25/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Up 4.9%; Volume Doubles

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Vonage Wins 2019 ContactCenterWorld Top Ranking Performer Award – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vonage -5.7% after Q4 growth falls short – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vonage’s Mario DeRiggi Named a Channel Partners “Top Gun 51″ Channel Leader – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 28,099 shares to 55,619 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc. by 13,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,569 shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 24,534 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 1.31 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 2.90M shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 85,364 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Brinker Inc reported 14,476 shares stake. Act Ii Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 503,503 shares or 4.2% of its portfolio. Parametrica Mgmt has 0.54% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Adirondack & Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 457,919 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated reported 3.92M shares stake. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 149,835 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.53M shares. Jane Street Limited Com owns 12,383 shares.

More notable recent Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chunghwa Telecom Company Ltd (CHT) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan’s Top 100 Indexed Emerging Market ADRs – Seeking Alpha” on January 12, 2009. More interesting news about Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chunghwa Telecom’s Outlook In 2019 Is Negative – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,994 shares to 37,951 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa (Aa).