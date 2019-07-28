Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $363,580 as Valuation Rose; Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 274,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 48,608 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has declined 17.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 10,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,915 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 43,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 123,928 shares traded or 75.15% up from the average. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 2.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Apr Rev NT$17.31B Vs NT$18.55B; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Chunghwa Telecom, PChome to start TWD 400 million venture fund to invest in startups; 06/03/2018 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Feb Rev NT$2.05B; 04/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 1Q Net Profit NT$8.73B Vs NT$9.59B; 13/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MAY APPLY FOR TAIWAN ONLINE-BANK LICENSE: EDN; 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s April Subscriber Numbers (Table); 08/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Upgrades to VCAS Ultra from Verimatrix to Secure New Premium UHD/4K Services; 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Mar Rev NT$17.49B Vs NT$18.04B; 12/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Feb Rev NT$17.95B Vs NT$17.77B; 28/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Jumps 4.8%

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd Com Shs (JRO) by 180,778 shares to 241,634 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Buy Wri (EXD) by 81,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Multi (BIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.08 million shares or 14.19% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 263,031 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 14,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Savings Bank Of America De has 85,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Midas Mgmt Corporation accumulated 16,000 shares. Shaker Financial Svcs Lc accumulated 0.28% or 57,000 shares. Lpl Financial Limited has 0% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 128,523 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). 1607 Capital Ltd invested 0.03% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 15,987 shares. Moreover, Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 33,192 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn holds 0% or 212,910 shares. Sit Assocs holds 0.02% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) or 67,830 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 734 shares. Clough Prns LP has invested 0.13% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX).

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,994 shares to 37,951 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG) by 47,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa (Aa).