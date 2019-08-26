Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) Market Value Declined While Augustine Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $363,580; Orleans Capital Management Has Decreased Its 3M (MMM) Holding by $416,691; Stock Price Declined

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 10,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 32,915 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 43,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 116,658 shares traded or 51.31% up from the average. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Apr Rev NT$17.31B Vs NT$18.55B; 27/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM TO BUILD DESIGN CENTER FOR NT$12B: COMM. TIMES; 06/03/2018 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Feb Rev NT$2.05B; 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Mar Rev NT$17.49B Vs NT$18.04B; 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s April Subscriber Numbers (Table); 12/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Feb Rev NT$17.95B Vs NT$17.77B; 04/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 1Q Net Profit NT$8.73B Vs NT$9.59B; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Chunghwa Telecom, PChome to start TWD 400 million venture fund to invest in startups; 13/03/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF NT$4.796/SHARE; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES FALL 3.05% Y/Y :2412 TT

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.22M shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey)

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,985 shares to 43,065 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.68% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 300,199 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca owns 4,592 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.57% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 607,207 shares. Moreover, St Johns Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 65,344 shares. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 20,826 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. 1St Source National Bank holds 38,720 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. New York-based Adirondack Trust has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Guardian Life Com Of America holds 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,661 shares. Cannell Peter B And stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 10,567 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sandy Spring State Bank reported 29,561 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Alerts Long-Time Shareholders of 3M Company (MMM) to Class Action and Firm’s Investigation; Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is it Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 3M Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MMM – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Can â€˜Flex and Sealâ€™ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares to 110,834 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD).