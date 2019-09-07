Chubb LTD (CB) Stock Value Rose While Cleararc Capital Has Lifted by $452,480 Its Holding; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) Has Trimmed by $367,575 as Share Value Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Chubb Ltd (CB) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% . The institutional investor held 11,139 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 7,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Chubb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $161.03. About 820,931 shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 Insurance Financial Strength Rating To Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company; Stable Outlook; 29/03/2018 – Bunker Partners with Chubb to Accelerate New Insurance Product Development for the Future of Work; 12/04/2018 – Inquisitr: NFL Rumors: Bradley Chubb To Green Bay Packers Possible, Reports `CBS Sports’; 30/05/2018 – Chubb Signs Agreement with CyberCube For Use of its Analytic Software; 17/05/2018 – CHUBB – APPROVED 3% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND TO $2.92 PER SHARE ANNUALLY ($0.73 PER SHARE, PER QUARTER) FROM $2.84 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Chubb and Oliver Wyman Release Research on Importance of Financial Advisors Addressing Insurance Needs for Holistic Wealth Management; 28/03/2018 – New Homebuilders Builders Risk Policies from Chubb Provide U.S. Residential Contractors with Broad Risk Protection; 24/04/2018 – CHUBB LTD – QTRLY P&C NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $6.5 BLN, UP 5.8%; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Chubb’s ‘AA’ IFS Ratings; Outlook Stable

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 12,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.40% . The institutional investor held 5,694 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168,000, down from 18,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Compania Cervecerias Unidas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 310,905 shares traded or 35.02% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has risen 3.36% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CCU News: 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 09/05/2018 – CCU 1Q NET INCOME CLP56.75B

More notable recent Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chubb’s (NYSE:CB) Shareholders Feel About The 45% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Chubb Limited’s (NYSE:CB) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chubb, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 27 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VIQTORY Names Combined Insurance the Number One Military Friendly® Employer for 2020 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,000 shares to 47,300 shares, valued at $14.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 24,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

