Chubb Limited (CB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 139 2.09 N/A 8.37 17.16 Unico American Corporation 6 0.98 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Chubb Limited and Unico American Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.3% Unico American Corporation 0.00% -5.6% -2.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.84 shows that Chubb Limited is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Unico American Corporation’s beta is -0.45 which is 145.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Chubb Limited and Unico American Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 2 2 2.40 Unico American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.26% for Chubb Limited with consensus price target of $154.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chubb Limited and Unico American Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 19% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Chubb Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4% of Unico American Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.62% 3.39% 8.42% 9.53% 6.38% 11.22% Unico American Corporation 0.78% 1.35% -1.44% -14.35% -36.65% -4.68%

For the past year Chubb Limited had bullish trend while Unico American Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Chubb Limited beats Unico American Corporation.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.