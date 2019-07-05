Chubb Limited (CB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 138 2.08 N/A 8.37 17.16 Kemper Corporation 80 1.40 N/A 4.96 17.44

In table 1 we can see Chubb Limited and Kemper Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kemper Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Chubb Limited. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Chubb Limited’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chubb Limited and Kemper Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.3% Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Chubb Limited’s 0.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Kemper Corporation on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Chubb Limited and Kemper Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 2 2 2 2.33 Kemper Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Chubb Limited has an average price target of $147.17, and a -2.05% downside potential. Meanwhile, Kemper Corporation’s average price target is $82, while its potential downside is -7.99%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Chubb Limited seems more appealing than Kemper Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chubb Limited and Kemper Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 69.6%. Chubb Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Kemper Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.62% 3.39% 8.42% 9.53% 6.38% 11.22% Kemper Corporation -0.57% 4.27% 7.23% 13.6% 17.98% 30.28%

For the past year Chubb Limited was less bullish than Kemper Corporation.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.