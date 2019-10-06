Chubb Limited (CB) Reaches $162.06 High on Oct, 6; Ezcorp – Class A Non-voting (EZPW) Shorts Increased By 0.12%

The stock of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) reached all time high today, Oct, 6 and still has $170.16 target or 5.00% above today’s $162.06 share price. This indicates more upside for the $74.03 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $170.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.70 billion more. The stock increased 3.59% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 2.47 million shares traded or 65.50% up from the average. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 24/04/2018 – Chubb Reports First Quarter Per Share Net Income and Core Operating Income of $2.30 and $2.34, Respectively, Including Catastro; 03/05/2018 – Chubb promotes Andy Macfarlane to Regional Manager of Scotland and the North; 08/05/2018 – Chubb Wins Celent Model Insurer Award for Its New Small Commercial Digital Platform; 29/03/2018 – Bunker Partners with Chubb to Accelerate New Insurance Product Development for the Future of Work; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Chubb’s ‘AA’ IFS Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Chubb Limited to Hold its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – New Insurance Solutions From Chubb Help Small Life Sciences Businesses Protect Their Firms From Property and Liability; 11/05/2018 – NRA sues N.Y. governor, regulator for ‘blacklisting campaign’; 13/03/2018 – Grab and Chubb sign partnership to provide innovative in-app insurance solutions throughout Southeast Asia; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties

Ezcorp Inc – Class A Non-voting (NASDAQ:EZPW) had an increase of 0.12% in short interest. EZPW’s SI was 10.00M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.12% from 9.99M shares previously. With 367,600 avg volume, 27 days are for Ezcorp Inc – Class A Non-voting (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s short sellers to cover EZPW’s short positions. The SI to Ezcorp Inc – Class A Non-voting’s float is 19.92%. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 430,219 shares traded or 5.39% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $338.49 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 105.26 P/E ratio. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold EZCORP, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Moreover, Rbf Ltd has 0.38% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 120,237 shares. Lafitte Capital Management L P has invested 24.66% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd reported 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Bridgeway Mngmt has 0.04% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 87,000 shares. Lonestar Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.64% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,341 shares. 156 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Perritt Capital Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 10,000 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 25,903 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). 2,072 are owned by Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc.

Analysts await Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.60 EPS, up 7.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $2.41 per share. CB’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.58 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual EPS reported by Chubb Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Chubb (NYSE:CB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chubb has $16700 highest and $13500 lowest target. $158.50’s average target is -2.20% below currents $162.06 stock price. Chubb had 15 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Compass Point given on Wednesday, May 29. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. Wells Fargo maintained Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) rating on Thursday, July 11. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $16500 target. The stock of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Atlantic Securities. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, July 29. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) rating on Friday, July 5. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $16000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $15400 target.