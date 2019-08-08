Chubb Limited (CB) Reaches $155.91 52-Week High; Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Sentiment Is 1.03

The stock of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) hit a new 52-week high and has $163.71 target or 5.00% above today’s $155.91 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $72.87 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $163.71 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.64 billion more. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $155.91. About 204,731 shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 27/04/2018 – Combined Insurance Co-Sponsors American Cancer Society’s 2018 Walk & Roll Chicago; 26/04/2018 – Chubb’s New Digital Platform Helps Independent Agents Modernize the Placement and Service of Small Business Insurance; 13/03/2018 – New Insurance Solutions From Chubb Help Small Life Sciences Businesses Protect Their Firms From Property and Liability; 24/04/2018 – CHUBB LTD – AT QTR-END FOREIGN CURRENCY MOVEMENT FAVORABLY IMPACTED BOOK VALUE BY $310 MLN AFTER-TAX AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE BY $136 MLN AFTER-TAX; 17/05/2018 – CHUBB – APPROVED 3% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND TO $2.92 PER SHARE ANNUALLY ($0.73 PER SHARE, PER QUARTER) FROM $2.84 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Chubb’s ‘AA’ IFS Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Chubb Ltd. Hldrs OK Amendment to Authorize Bd to Increase Co. Shr Capital Within 2 Years to Maximum of CHF4.83B; 19/04/2018 – CHUBB INA SR DEBT RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Chubb Hldrs Approve 25th Consecutive Annual Div Increase; Bd Declares Record Date for First Div Installment; All Other Shareholder Proposals Approved; 13/03/2018 – Grab: Partnership with Chubb Part of Launch of Grab Financial Fintech Platform

Staar Surgical Co (STAA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 77 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 75 sold and reduced their positions in Staar Surgical Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 37.67 million shares, down from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Staar Surgical Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 59 Increased: 53 New Position: 24.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $72.87 billion. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. It has a 19.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada.

Analysts await Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.60 EPS, up 7.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $2.41 per share. CB’s profit will be $1.22B for 14.99 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual EPS reported by Chubb Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.04, from 0.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Chubb Limited shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 264,476 shares or 3.26% more from 256,126 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland And Co Investment Counsel Adv reported 43,899 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs, California-based fund reported 15 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset has 0.01% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 336 shares. Amer Research Mngmt invested 0.01% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Connors Investor Serv reported 79,297 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 3,900 shares. 7,002 were reported by Fruth Investment Mngmt. Penobscot Invest invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 11,139 shares. 71,999 were reported by Cibc Ww Mkts. Hudson Valley Inv Adv holds 0.37% or 10,947 shares in its portfolio. Benedict Advsr invested in 18,003 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Chubb (NYSE:CB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chubb had 17 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CB in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities on Thursday, June 20 to “Underweight”. On Wednesday, May 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral”. The stock of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The stock of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 44.97% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company for 10.74 million shares. Pura Vida Investments Llc owns 294,842 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.4% invested in the company for 48,357 shares. The New York-based Bridger Management Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Quantum Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 72,655 shares.