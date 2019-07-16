Chubb Limited (CB) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 139 2.12 N/A 8.37 17.16 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 90 1.75 N/A 6.78 13.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Chubb Limited and Safety Insurance Group Inc. Safety Insurance Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Chubb Limited. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Chubb Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chubb Limited and Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.3% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Chubb Limited has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Safety Insurance Group Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Chubb Limited and Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 2 3 2.50 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.34% for Chubb Limited with average price target of $156.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chubb Limited and Safety Insurance Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 83.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Chubb Limited’s shares. Competitively, Safety Insurance Group Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.62% 3.39% 8.42% 9.53% 6.38% 11.22% Safety Insurance Group Inc. -0.84% 1.93% 3.68% 6.48% 14.51% 12.96%

For the past year Chubb Limited has weaker performance than Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

Chubb Limited beats on 8 of the 10 factors Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.