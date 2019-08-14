Chubb Limited (CB) and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Contrasting side by side

Both Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 143 2.12 N/A 8.11 18.86 Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 12 0.71 N/A 1.36 11.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Chubb Limited and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Chubb Limited. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Chubb Limited’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chubb Limited and Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4% Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.73 shows that Chubb Limited is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chubb Limited and Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50 Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Chubb Limited is $157.38, with potential upside of 3.07%. Competitively Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has an average target price of $15.5, with potential downside of -4.85%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Chubb Limited is looking more favorable than Hallmark Financial Services Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chubb Limited and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 83.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Chubb Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32% Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 5.8% 6.97% 36.93% 60.62% 45.81% 45%

For the past year Chubb Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Chubb Limited beats on 9 of the 11 factors Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.