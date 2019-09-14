Chubb Limited (CB) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 146 2.21 N/A 8.11 18.86 American Financial Group Inc. 101 1.28 N/A 7.87 13.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. American Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Chubb Limited. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Chubb Limited’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.73 beta means Chubb Limited’s volatility is 27.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. American Financial Group Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Chubb Limited and American Financial Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50 American Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chubb Limited has an average target price of $158.5, and a -0.30% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chubb Limited and American Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 67.2%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Chubb Limited shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are American Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32% American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81%

For the past year Chubb Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than American Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Chubb Limited beats American Financial Group Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.