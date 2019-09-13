Chubb (CB) Shareholder Connors Investor Services Trimmed Its Position; Mathes Company Holds Position in Bristol (BMY)

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 216.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 18,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 5,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 8.78 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Chubb (CB) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% . The institutional investor held 76,402 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.25M, down from 79,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Chubb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.1. About 2.19M shares traded or 40.31% up from the average. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 13/03/2018 – New Insurance Solutions From Chubb Help Small Life Sciences Businesses Protect Their Firms From Property and Liability Exposures; 24/04/2018 – Chubb Corp 1Q Net $1.08B; 24/04/2018 – CHUBB REPORTS FIRST QUARTER PER SHARE NET INCOME AND CORE OPERATING INCOME OF $2.30 AND $2.34, RESPECTIVELY, INCLUDING CATASTROPHE LOSSES OF $0.64 PER SHARE VERSUS $0; 24/04/2018 – CHUBB 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.10B; 26/04/2018 – Chubb’s New Digital Platform Helps Independent Agents Modernize the Placement and Service of Small Business Insurance; 05/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Chubb INA Holdings Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – Chubb promotes Andy Macfarlane to Regional Manager of Scotland and the North; 17/05/2018 – Chubb E-Book Examines Top Risks Facing U.S. Private Companies; 08/05/2018 – Chubb completes Independent Broker Team roll out across the UK and Ireland; 30/05/2018 – Chubb Launches New Personal Cyber Protection Coverage

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $754.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 111,784 shares to 238,250 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK).