CHS Inc. (CHSCP) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CHS Inc. has 11.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 48.49% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of CHS Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.87% of all Farm Products companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CHS Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS Inc. 0.00% 14.10% 5.00% Industry Average 85.80% 7.04% 3.45%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing CHS Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CHS Inc. N/A 29 0.00 Industry Average 48.02M 55.97M 50.93

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for CHS Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CHS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.88

The peers have a potential upside of 13.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CHS Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHS Inc. -0.14% -0.25% -3.24% -3.42% -6.75% 4.37% Industry Average 4.88% 9.25% 12.37% 33.40% 64.34% 35.32%

For the past year CHS Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CHS Inc. are 1.1 and 0.6. Competitively, CHS Inc.’s peers have 2.59 and 2.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. CHS Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CHS Inc.

Risk & Volatility

CHS Inc. has a beta of 0.33 and its 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CHS Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.75 which is 25.07% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CHS Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CHS Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors CHS Inc.