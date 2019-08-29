CHS Inc. (CHSCP) and Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Comparing side by side

Both CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) and Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) are Farm Products companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CHS Inc.
|29
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.
|50
|0.00
|N/A
|2.53
|21.34
In table 1 we can see CHS Inc. and Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CHS Inc.
|0.00%
|14.1%
|5%
|Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.
|0.00%
|6.3%
|4.6%
Risk and Volatility
CHS Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.33. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CHS Inc. are 1.1 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CHS Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.3% of CHS Inc. shares and 3.9% of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. shares. Competitively, 82.8% are Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CHS Inc.
|-0.14%
|-0.25%
|-3.24%
|-3.42%
|-6.75%
|4.37%
|Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.
|2.42%
|7.78%
|9.35%
|17.25%
|-9.39%
|36.6%
For the past year CHS Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. beats CHS Inc.
