CHS Inc. (CHSCP) and Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Comparing side by side

Both CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) and Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) are Farm Products companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS Inc. 29 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 50 0.00 N/A 2.53 21.34

In table 1 we can see CHS Inc. and Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 5% Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 6.3% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

CHS Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.33. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CHS Inc. are 1.1 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CHS Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.3% of CHS Inc. shares and 3.9% of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. shares. Competitively, 82.8% are Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHS Inc. -0.14% -0.25% -3.24% -3.42% -6.75% 4.37% Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 2.42% 7.78% 9.35% 17.25% -9.39% 36.6%

For the past year CHS Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. beats CHS Inc.