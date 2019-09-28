CHS Inc. (CHSCP) and Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Comparison side by side

Both CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) and Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) are Farm Products companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS Inc. 28 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bunge Limited 55 1.63 136.60M 1.76 33.27

Demonstrates CHS Inc. and Bunge Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) and Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 5% Bunge Limited 247,374,139.80% 5.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

CHS Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.33 beta. Bunge Limited on the other hand, has 0.88 beta which makes it 12.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CHS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Bunge Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Bunge Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CHS Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CHS Inc. and Bunge Limited are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 85.8% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of Bunge Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHS Inc. -0.14% -0.25% -3.24% -3.42% -6.75% 4.37% Bunge Limited 2.74% 3.8% 12.02% 7.39% -14.29% 9.34%

For the past year CHS Inc. was less bullish than Bunge Limited.

Summary

Bunge Limited beats on 8 of the 10 factors CHS Inc.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, sauces, condiments, and seasonings to baked goods companies, snack food producers, restaurant chains, food service distributors, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment produces and sells various wheat flours and bakery mixes; and corn milling products, such as dry-milled corn meals, flours, flaking and brewer's grits, soy-fortified corn meals, corn-soy blend products, and other products, as well as sells rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; trades in and merchandises sugar; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a total installed cogeneration capacity of approximately 322 megawatts. The Fertilizer segment produces, blends, and distributes nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers consisting of phosphate-based liquid and solid nitrogen fertilizers; single super phosphate; and ammonia, urea, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, UAN, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride products. Bunge Limited was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.