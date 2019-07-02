CHS Inc. (CHSCP) and Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Comparing side by side

Both CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) and Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) are each other’s competitor in the Farm Products industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS Inc. 28 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alico Inc. 29 2.48 N/A 1.89 13.87

Table 1 highlights CHS Inc. and Alico Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 6.1% Alico Inc. 0.00% 9% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

CHS Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Alico Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CHS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alico Inc. are 2.6 and 0.8 respectively. Alico Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CHS Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CHS Inc. and Alico Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.9% and 69.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.5% of Alico Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHS Inc. -0.87% -0.95% 2.16% 2.33% -4.28% 6.76% Alico Inc. -2.89% -6.06% -12.28% -20.81% -17.16% -11.12%

For the past year CHS Inc. had bullish trend while Alico Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alico Inc. beats CHS Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. As of September 30, 2016, Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk counties of Florida. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in LaBelle, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.