CHS Inc. (CHSCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) and Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) compete with each other in the Farm Products sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS Inc. 28 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alico Inc. 29 1.95 N/A 1.89 16.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CHS Inc. and Alico Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CHS Inc. and Alico Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alico Inc. 0.00% 9% 3.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.01% of CHS Inc. shares and 29.6% of Alico Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.2% are Alico Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHS Inc. -1.47% 0.31% -1.01% -0.8% -4.99% 6.61% Alico Inc. 2.9% 7.01% 17.5% 6.33% 1.59% 8.14%

For the past year CHS Inc. was less bullish than Alico Inc.

Summary

Alico Inc. beats CHS Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase or resale of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; loans to individual producers; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. As of September 30, 2016, Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk counties of Florida. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in LaBelle, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.