CHS Inc. (CHSCO) At $27.72 Forms Top; Carlisle Companies (CSL) SI Decreased By 29.13%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) had a decrease of 29.13% in short interest. CSL’s SI was 991,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 29.13% from 1.40 million shares previously. With 538,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s short sellers to cover CSL’s short positions. The SI to Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s float is 1.69%. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 336,375 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,459 were reported by Ww Asset Management Inc. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 93,959 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn invested in 0% or 91 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 3,818 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 517,316 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 16,277 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 45,215 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 4,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). New Amsterdam Llc Ny owns 23,637 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Select Equity Group Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 444,167 shares. Duncker Streett invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Rmb Capital has invested 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Invesco Limited owns 562,389 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, July 8. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Friday, April 5 report.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing firm in the worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.10 billion. The companyÂ’s Construction Materials segment makes and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. It has a 19.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s Interconnect Technologies segment creates and makes wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets.