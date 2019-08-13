CHS Inc. (CHSCO) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Farm Products companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.01% of CHS Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.49% of all Farm Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of CHS Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.87% of all Farm Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CHS Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 85.80% 7.04% 3.45%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CHS Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CHS Inc. N/A 28 0.00 Industry Average 48.02M 55.97M 50.93

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CHS Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CHS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.60 2.83

The peers have a potential upside of 43.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CHS Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHS Inc. -1.47% 0.31% -1.01% -0.8% -4.99% 6.61% Industry Average 4.88% 9.25% 12.37% 33.40% 64.34% 35.32%

For the past year CHS Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

CHS Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CHS Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors CHS Inc.

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase or resale of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; loans to individual producers; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.