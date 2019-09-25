CHS Inc. (CHSCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) are two firms in the Farm Products that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 2 2.11 N/A 0.14 21.56

Table 1 demonstrates CHS Inc. and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 0.00% 8% 4.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.47% of CHS Inc. shares and 1.2% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.43% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHS Inc. -0.38% 0.84% 1.04% 1.82% -2.01% 9.35% Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 10.23% 16.4% 31.67% 26.52% 15.48% 14.12%

For the past year CHS Inc. was less bullish than Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Summary

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CHS Inc.

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels comprising ethanol and dried distillers grains with solubles, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products including, methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, Indian white shrimp, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, conger eel, squid, and red snapper with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As of December 31, 2016, it owns 91 trawlers, 15 drifters, 3 light luring seine vessels, and 2 squid jigging vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.