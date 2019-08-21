CHS Inc. (CHSCM) At $26.51 Forms Top; Mount Lucas Management LP Decreased Centurylink (CTL) Holding By $7.46 Million

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 58.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Mount Lucas Management Lp holds 484,313 shares with $5.81 million value, down from 1.16M last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 739,086 shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased Comm Serv Select Sector Spdr stake by 237,267 shares to 242,681 valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) stake by 163,144 shares and now owns 164,994 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Capital Company owns 20,900 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.39 million shares stake. Prudential Fincl holds 0.06% or 3.20M shares in its portfolio. Capstone Fin Advisors has 36,641 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 1.55 million were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Webster Bancorporation N A invested in 0% or 300 shares. Aperio Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 332,495 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 10.13M shares. National Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 44,999 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 7.19M shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 192,294 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt has 1,365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B, a New York-based fund reported 27,074 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. 2,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15.

