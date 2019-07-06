CHS Inc. (CHSCM) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) is a company in the Farm Products industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CHS Inc. has 35.47% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 49.57% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of CHS Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.92% of all Farm Products companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CHS Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 507.13% 8.21% 3.87%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares CHS Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CHS Inc. N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 78.33M 15.45M 29.23

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for CHS Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CHS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.63

As a group, Farm Products companies have a potential upside of 43.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CHS Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHS Inc. 0.46% -0.31% 2.1% 2.68% -2.25% 8.35% Industry Average 5.27% 7.37% 28.40% 63.18% 104.85% 48.52%

For the past year CHS Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

CHS Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CHS Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors CHS Inc.

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels comprising ethanol and dried distillers grains with solubles, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products including, methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.