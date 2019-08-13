CHS Inc. (CHSCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) and Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) compete against each other in the Farm Products sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS Inc. 27 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 11 0.00 N/A -7.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CHS Inc. and Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 0.00% -24.8% -1.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of CHS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.7% of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 38.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHS Inc. -0.9% -0.18% -0.51% -0.87% -2.39% 8.39% Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria -0.88% -11.03% 2.32% -24.46% -37.28% -16.38%

For the past year CHS Inc. had bullish trend while Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria had bearish trend.

Summary

CHS Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria.

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels comprising ethanol and dried distillers grains with solubles, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products including, methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The companyÂ’s Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Investment and Development Properties business engages in the commercial exploitation, development, and lease of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping centers; lease and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.