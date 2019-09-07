ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

We will be comparing the differences between ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.29 N/A -0.60 0.00 XOMA Corporation 16 13.53 N/A -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ChromaDex Corporation and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ChromaDex Corporation and XOMA Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.25 shows that ChromaDex Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. XOMA Corporation on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. XOMA Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ChromaDex Corporation and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

XOMA Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 43.65% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ChromaDex Corporation and XOMA Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.5% and 52.8%. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has weaker performance than XOMA Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors XOMA Corporation beats ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.