ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.91 N/A -0.61 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 164.11 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ChromaDex Corporation and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChromaDex Corporation and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation. Its rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ChromaDex Corporation and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 72.4%. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation was less bullish than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.