ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Both ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 5.97 N/A -0.60 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.10 N/A -3.27 0.00

Demonstrates ChromaDex Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta indicates that ChromaDex Corporation is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc.’s 127.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 2.2 and 1.7. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 3.6 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Recro Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChromaDex Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -26.66% and its consensus price target is $8.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares and 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. About 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has weaker performance than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.