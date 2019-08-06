ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

We are comparing ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.88 N/A -0.60 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.08 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChromaDex Corporation and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ChromaDex Corporation and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk and Volatility

ChromaDex Corporation’s current beta is 1.25 and it happens to be 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDL BioPharma Inc. are 11 and 10.7 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance while PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.