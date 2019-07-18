ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

We are comparing ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.21 N/A -0.61 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 633.21 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ChromaDex Corporation and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChromaDex Corporation and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3%

Volatility and Risk

ChromaDex Corporation has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s beta is 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 7.5 and 7.4 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of ChromaDex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Comparatively, 5.2% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation was more bullish than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.