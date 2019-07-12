ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

As Biotechnology companies, ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.02 N/A -0.61 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ChromaDex Corporation and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility and Risk

ChromaDex Corporation has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChromaDex Corporation and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 20.7% respectively. 3.1% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.