ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Both ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.14 N/A -0.61 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 5.89 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.06 shows that ChromaDex Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Clovis Oncology Inc. is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Clovis Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ChromaDex Corporation and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 143.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChromaDex Corporation and Clovis Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 0%. Insiders held 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Clovis Oncology Inc.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.