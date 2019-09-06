ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.29 N/A -0.60 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.63 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChromaDex Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta means ChromaDex Corporation’s volatility is 25.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.57 beta and it is 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ChromaDex Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 787.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 0.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.