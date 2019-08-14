ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Both ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.12 N/A -0.60 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 54.48 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChromaDex Corporation and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ChromaDex Corporation and Arvinas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Arvinas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ChromaDex Corporation and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 31.30% and its consensus target price is $31.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.