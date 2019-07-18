ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.11 N/A -0.61 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChromaDex Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ChromaDex Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

ChromaDex Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 225.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ChromaDex Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 0.75%. About 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.