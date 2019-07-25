ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Since ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.37 N/A -0.61 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChromaDex Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ChromaDex Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Volatility and Risk

ChromaDex Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 189.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ChromaDex Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 29.5%. 3.1% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has weaker performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.