ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

We will be contrasting the differences between ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.89 N/A -0.61 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 83.30 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChromaDex Corporation and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChromaDex Corporation and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.06 beta means ChromaDex Corporation’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.9 beta and it is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 2.5 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

ChromaDex Corporation and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24.17, while its potential upside is 478.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of ChromaDex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation was more bullish than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.