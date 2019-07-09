ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Comparison side by side

Both ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.13 N/A -0.61 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ChromaDex Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChromaDex Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 2.5 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ChromaDex Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 64.61% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChromaDex Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 33.6%. 3.1% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.