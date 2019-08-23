ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.23 N/A -0.60 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChromaDex Corporation and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ChromaDex Corporation and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk & Volatility

ChromaDex Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChromaDex Corporation and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.5% and 22.2% respectively. ChromaDex Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 4.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation was more bullish than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.