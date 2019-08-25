ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Contrasting side by side

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.10 N/A -0.60 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChromaDex Corporation and Savara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

ChromaDex Corporation has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Savara Inc. has beta of 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 2.2 and 1.7. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 12.1 and 12.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares and 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Savara Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.