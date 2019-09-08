ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Comparison side by side

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.01 N/A -0.60 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChromaDex Corporation and OncoCyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Risk and Volatility

ChromaDex Corporation’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. OncoCyte Corporation’s 4.96 beta is the reason why it is 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival OncoCyte Corporation is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.8. OncoCyte Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChromaDex Corporation and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 18.5% and 31.2% respectively. Insiders owned 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation was more bullish than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.