ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.00 N/A -0.61 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.31 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChromaDex Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ChromaDex Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

ChromaDex Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation. Its rival Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. ChromaDex Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of ChromaDex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 11.3% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation had bullish trend while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.