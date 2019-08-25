ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Contrasting side by side

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.10 N/A -0.60 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChromaDex Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ChromaDex Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 consensus price target and a 34.70% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares and 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has stronger performance than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.