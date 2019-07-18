ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.21 N/A -0.61 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 41.95 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ChromaDex Corporation and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ChromaDex Corporation and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.06 beta means ChromaDex Corporation’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.62 beta which makes it 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ChromaDex Corporation and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 625.11% and its consensus price target is $16.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ChromaDex Corporation and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 0%. ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has 37.9% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.