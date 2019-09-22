ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Comparing side by side

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.34 N/A -0.60 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ChromaDex Corporation and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ChromaDex Corporation and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Volatility and Risk

ChromaDex Corporation’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. ChromaDex Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChromaDex Corporation and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.5% and 17.6% respectively. Insiders held 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation had bullish trend while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.