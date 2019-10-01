ChromaDex (CDXC) Reaches $3.46 After 5.00% Down Move; United Bancorp (UBCP)’s Sentiment Is 1.75

United Bancorp Inc (UBCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 7 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 4 trimmed and sold equity positions in United Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 630,775 shares, up from 622,587 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

The stock of ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 12.18% or $0.4791 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4559. About 309,950 shares traded or 36.05% up from the average. ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXC News: 23/04/2018 – CHROMADEX CORP – JAKSCH SUCCEEDS STEPHEN ALLEN; 03/05/2018 – ChromaDex Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ChromaDex: Rob Fried, Oper Chief, Has Been Named CEO; 23/04/2018 – ChromaDex: Jaksch Is Co-Founder of Co, Served as CEO; 29/03/2018 – New Published Clinical Trial Confirms NIAGEN® Supplementation Raised Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) Levels and Potent; 23/04/2018 – CHROMADEX CORP – FRIED WILL SUCCEED FRANK JAKSCH AS CEO; 08/03/2018 ChromaDex Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – ChromaDex 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 01/05/2018 – CHROMADEX: PTAB TRIAL EFFECTS CLAIM 2 OF ‘086 PATENT; 23/04/2018 – ChromaDex Appoints Frank Jaksch as Executive Chmn, Rob Fried as CEO and Kurt Gustafson as Lead DirectorThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $205.85 million company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $3.28 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CDXC worth $10.29 million less.

Analysts await ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by ChromaDex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company has market cap of $205.85 million. The firm offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside , a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $32,723 activity.

Raffles Associates Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Bancorp, Inc. for 15,000 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc owns 237,754 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 79,213 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 173 shares.

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Citizens Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $66.88 million. The firm accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. It has a 11.97 P/E ratio. It also offers brokerage services through LPL Financial member NASD/SIPC.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 931 shares traded. United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) has declined 14.45% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500.