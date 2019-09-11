Christopher Alafi Insider Buying for 485,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI); QUALCOMM (QCOM) Had 5 Bulls

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 7.26% above currents $79.9 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 26 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 23. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Mizuho. See QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) latest ratings:

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.32 million activity. Alafi Christopher D had bought 100,000 shares worth $1.26 million.

Director Christopher Alafi of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, purchased some 485,000 of the public company shares having a market value near $4.97 million U.S Dollars with an average of $10.3 stock price for a share . In the last month, he also bought 125,000 shares with a total value $1.07 million USD. This sudden purchase occurred on 11/09/2019 and was submitted with the D.C. based-SEC. The public Form 4 is ready for use online here. That big purchase is sure to get speculators talking about the company. Christopher Alafi now has 5.69 million shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analysts await Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.76 per share. After $-0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies has $2100 highest and $1600 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 81.55% above currents $10.19 stock price. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 3 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) on Thursday, August 8 with “Market Outperform” rating.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including Parkinson??s and Alzheimer??s disease. The company has market cap of $501.31 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

The stock increased 2.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 5.39M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

