Chris Mckee Made a Purchase of 12,840 Shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT); Shorts at Sellas Life Sciences Group (SLS) Lowered By 36.61%

Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) had a decrease of 36.61% in short interest. SLS’s SI was 1.65 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 36.61% from 2.60M shares previously. With 11.38 million avg volume, 0 days are for Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS)’s short sellers to cover SLS’s short positions. The SI to Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc’s float is 7.78%. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.162. About 16.15 million shares traded. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) has declined 84.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SLS News: 09/05/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Galinpepimut-S (GPS) for Treatment of Multiple Myeloma (MM); 20/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – MACK MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS A CONSULTING CFO, MOST RECENTLY WITH NICOX, SA; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences’ Phase 2 Results for Galinpepimut-S in High-Risk Multiple Myeloma Presented at European Society for Bloo; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED; 20/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ALEKSEY KRYLOV WILL REMAIN WITH SELLAS UNTIL JULY 15; 21/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Barbara A. Wood as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 07/03/2018 SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES – FINANCING WILL SUPPORT ADVANCEMENT OF LATE-STAGE IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PIPELINE; 16/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Reports Corporate Highlights, Advancements for its Cancer Immunotherapy Pipeline and 2017 Financial Results; 21/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Barbara A. Wood as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secret; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences’ Phase 2 Results for Galinpepimut-S in High-Risk Multiple Myeloma Presented at European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation Meeting

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company has market cap of $36.61 million. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia.

More notable recent SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seelos Therapeutics Announces Receipt of a Grant for Funding of SLS-005 Program – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/05/2019: SLS,ALLK,HSIC,HRTX – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SELLAS Announces Completion of Enrollment in Randomized Phase 2 VADIS Trial of Nelipepimut-S (NPS) in Women with Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS) of the Breast – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SELLAS Advances Galinpepimut-S (GPS) in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Program with Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Basket Study – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Chris Mckee, the General Counsel and EVP of Gtt Communications Inc made a sudden transaction for 12,840 shares with an average stock price per share of $7.8 in the company, that are having a total value $99,998 U.S Dollars. Chris Mckee’s shares were purchased on August 12, 2019 and the document that contains the public information, filed with the D.C. based-SEC can be seen here. Chris Mckee now indirectly holds 34136 shares. He also directly holds 494662 shares. In total he holds a stake of 0.94%.

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Roku, GTT Communications, and ViewRay Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps mostly among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “GTT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $457.09 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.