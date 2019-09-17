Chou Associates Management Trimmed Its Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) (SHOS) Holding by $2.48 Million; Institute For Wealth Management Raised Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $306,332

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,838 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 7,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.26. About 1.34 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) (SHOS) by 95.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% . The hedge fund held 64,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152,000, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 38,432 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to North Vernon Sears Hometown Store; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOS); 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Tennessee Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 27/03/2018 – Cortez Sears Hometown Store Offers Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience; 19/04/2018 – Sears Hometown and Outlet 4Q Loss $33.2M; 19/04/2018 – SEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES INC SHOS.O QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE DECREASED $0.56 TO $1.46 LOSS PER SHARE FROM $2.02 LOSS PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Butte Sears Hometown Store

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold SHOS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 12.79 million shares or 13.65% more from 11.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 543 shares. Northern invested in 0% or 18,963 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 286,320 shares. Towerview Ltd invested in 0.03% or 25,000 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Company has invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Ancora Ltd Liability owns 10,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt invested in 1.59M shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 37,360 shares. 3 were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. 111 are owned by Bancshares Of America Corporation De. Rbs Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 4.66M shares for 4.75% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 79,955 shares. Moreover, Tower Limited Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS).

More notable recent Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Murray Sears Hometown Store Welcomes Paducah Sears Customers – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2018 Results – PRNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Newly Relocated Sears Outlet Store Opens in Dallas – GlobeNewswire” on January 06, 2017. More interesting news about Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Sears Outlet Store Opens in Lafayette – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cortez Sears Hometown Store Offers Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2018.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $451.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 15,588 shares to 30,761 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 8,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,841 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “National Express Turns To Vodafone Business And IBM To Boost Digital Journey With Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow’s 386-point rally led by gains in shares of Caterpillar, IBM – MarketWatch” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Micron’s CEO and Board Earning Their Pay? – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Stock Can’t Take a Ninth Year of More-of-the-Same – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Win the Cloud Wars with a Position in IBM Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Coast Finance Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,672 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation reported 0.13% stake. Royal London Asset Management has 356,558 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 25,144 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Broderick Brian C holds 3,796 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp has 0.34% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 299,225 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 86,992 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.86% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Farmers Tru reported 2,126 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jnba Advsrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,658 shares. Jacobs And Com Ca reported 44,094 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny holds 27,826 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 118,612 shares stake.