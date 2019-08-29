Chou Associates Management Stake in Sanofi (SNY) Has Decreased by $2.20 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Sterling Investment Management Increased by $636,402 Its Holding

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 1.78M shares traded or 15.45% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONTAMINE TO WORK WITH COMPANY ON FINDING A REPLACEMENT; 21/03/2018 – GHO Capital Is Said to Near Deal to Buy Sanofi-Backed Alcaliber; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONTINUE LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO GLOBAL DENGUE BURDEN REDUCTION; 29/03/2018 – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS BY SANOFI TO ACQUIRE ABLYNX WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018 ABLX.BT; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI CFO JEROME CONTAMINE TO STEP DOWN LATER THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – REG-SANOFI SUCCESSFULLY PRICES EUR 8 BILLION OF BOND ISSUES; 13/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID CLOSING IN ON DEAL FOR SANOFI’S GENERICS UNIT:FT; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS SAYS LIONEL GUERIN, CURRENT CFO, WILL TAKE UP NEW ROLE WITHIN SANOFI GROUP AND WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Target Date For FDA Decision is October 28; 10/04/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR APPOINTMENT OF RAJARAM NARAYANAN AS MD

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 2.27M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 3,112 shares. Essex Fincl Serv owns 26,720 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Hawaii invested 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Park Natl Oh invested in 234,122 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Clean Yield Gru invested in 3,043 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited owns 1.43% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 126,551 shares. Principal reported 0.48% stake. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 141,568 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 520,176 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 0.48% stake. Hengehold Cap Management Ltd owns 26,304 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Patten Patten Tn accumulated 65,647 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 412,284 shares. Motco holds 0.96% or 77,702 shares in its portfolio. First Retail Bank Tru invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31,489 shares to 43,760 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 88,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,675 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

