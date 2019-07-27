Chou Associates Management Stake In Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Was Has Boosted; Whitebox Advisors Has Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $8.36 Million as Valuation Rose

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 731.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.57 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 277,000 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 15/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-008-2018(P); 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018(P); 16/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Resolute and Unifor reach tentative collective agreement; 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE TO INVEST OVER $52M IN SAINT-FELICIEN PULP MILL IN QUE; 13/04/2018 – St Louis County: Revenue Cycle Management Services – RFP 2018-28-PR; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC RFP.N – QTRLY PROFITABILITY IMPACTED BY TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Announces Tentative Agreement with Unifor; 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE TO INVEST OVER $52 MILLION IN ITS SAINT-FÉLICIEN PULP MILL IN QUEBEC; 21/03/2018 – St Louis County: Pharmacy Benefit Management Services – RFP 2018-20-TP

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49 million, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15M on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership invested 1.33% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Davis R M Inc accumulated 272,660 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri invested in 43,275 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Paragon Cap Ltd reported 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hallmark Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,412 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 115,549 shares. Community Natl Bank Na stated it has 30,962 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 11,000 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stone Run Capital Llc has 0.43% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc accumulated 8,578 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0.15% or 2.67M shares. Bennicas And Inc stated it has 9,539 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings.