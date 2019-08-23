Chou Associates Management Position in Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Has Boosted by $28.15 Million; Welch & Forbes Has Raised Watsco (WSO) Position by $4.22 Million

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 731.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 52,162 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 25/04/2018 – St Louis County: Retirement Software RFP #2018-34-CL; 04/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Issues RFP for Police Body Cameras; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products: Agreement Includes Eight Canadian Pulp and Paper Mills; 16/04/2018 – St Louis County: Scanning of Construction Records Services for Division of Code Enforcement – RFP #2018-17-PR; 28/05/2018 – ORCA GOLD INC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT, RESOLUTE WILL OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 12/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-006-2018 (P); 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 37C; 02/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-018-2018(P); 24/05/2018 – DirectRFP® Launches the World’s First RFP Automated Technology Platform; 13/04/2018 – Media Advisory – Resolute to Host Management Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 178.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 29,478 shares as the company's stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 16,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $158.75. About 15,546 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,577 shares to 24,596 shares, valued at $28.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 6,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,016 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS).